By Tate Luckey —

Whether you’re shopping for someone you love in your family, your significant other or just want to show your friends you care about them, Valentine’s Day is THE day to express how you feel to those around you. If you still don’t know what to get that special someone, here are a few ideas that can help for less than $50 each.

Get them some tea

Loose tea is a great way to express your love and support for someone. From regular black tea, herbal green teas to pu-erh, the rich taste and history of sharing a cup of tea make this gift a great one. Some local vendors include Sis Got Tea (who currently has an exclusive “Brewed with Love” blend) and Heine Brothers. I recommend the coffee shop “Mickey’s Uptown” across the river in New Albany if you want to sit and enjoy tea while browsing a good book.

Or perhaps a cup of coffee

Of course, who could forget coffee? A good cup of joe to share with your loved one is a perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day. Sites like Trade Coffee offer you a subscription-based service of personalized coffees and, of course, there are plenty of local shops to peruse as well. Like plants? Cultivator Coffee in New Albany is a great place to visit. Want to read a giant book on horoscopes? Mickey’s Uptown. Want to experience coffee of a different culture? I thoroughly recommend Ntaba Coffee Haus.

Flowers are great, too!

Flowers are another great traditional way to show that you care about someone. Kroger and Nanz and Kraft offer unique arrangements of flowers you can buy to give to that special someone. But what about an Edible Arrangement? This is a very fun way to give your lover “flowers” and eat them too!

Make them something personal

If you’re the kind of individual who doesn’t necessarily like buying gifts, making something for your significant other is a great way to show your affection as well. Buy some cardstock and other colored paper and make a nice scrapbook of your favorite memories or maybe bake their favorite dessert. The bottom line is that there are plenty of ways to show your affection this Valentine’s Day to whoever you love in your life!

File Photos // Sis Got Tea and Edible Arrangments //