Caroline Blalock Named to Tewaaraton Award Watch List

The Tewaaraton Foundation announced today that University of Louisville lacrosse senior midfielder Caroline Blalock has been named to the 2021 Tewaaraton Award watch list. The list includes the top players across all three divisions of NCAA lacrosse and highlights the early contenders for the 2021 Tewaaraton Award. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the award.

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are made up of premier collegiate coaches and are appointed annually by The Tewaaraton Foundation.

Blalock is one of 21 players from the Atlantic Coast Conference named to the watch list.

The four-year captain leads the Cardinals in assists (6) and points (15) and ranks second in goals (9) and draw controls (12) after the first four games of the season.

Prior to the season, she was named Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American honorable mention.

Players not named to this initial list will have opportunities to play their way into a spot as the season progresses. Watch list additions will be announced on April 2, before the field will be narrowed to 25 men’s and 25 women’s nominees on April 23. Nominees can be players from the watch lists or not from the watch lists, effectively allowing for a second round of additions.

Five men’s and five women’s finalists will be announced in early May. The Tewaaraton Award recipients will be chosen after the conclusion of the collegiate lacrosse season.

About The Tewaaraton Foundation

Founded at the University Club of Washington, DC and first presented in 2001, the Tewaaraton Award is recognized as the preeminent lacrosse award, annually honoring the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. Endorsed by the Mohawk Nation Council of Elders and U.S. Lacrosse, the Tewaaraton Award symbolizes lacrosse’s centuries-old roots in Native American heritage. The Tewaaraton Foundation ensures the integrity and advances the mission of this award. Each year, the Tewaaraton Award celebrates one of the six tribal nations of the Iroquois Confederacy – the Mohawk, Cayuga, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca and Tuscarora – and presents two scholarships to students of Native American descent. To learn more about The Tewaaraton Foundation, please visit www.tewaaraton.com.

