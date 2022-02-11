By Daniel Rankin —

“The (term) rebuild is out now,” stated U of L Lacrosse Head Coach Scott Teeter at the annual media day. “No more excuses, It’s time to advance the program.”

With the 2022 season fast approaching for the Cards, Teeter is confident that the program is ready to take the next step forward. In 2017, when Teeter took control of the program, he only had 20 active players to work with on his roster.

Now Teeter brings a strong and diverse roster of 37 players to the field. Part of this team includes fifth-year Captain Caroline Blalock. After being named on both the IWLCA All-Region and All-ACC Second team, the team has an experienced player to look to for leadership on the field. Blalock ranks third all-time in U of L program history with 78 caused turnovers, fourth with 127 ground balls, fifth with 38 assists and sixth with 105 draw controls.

Having experienced upperclassmen isn’t the only piece Teeter is excited about for this upcoming season. The Cards also bring an impressive class of 10 freshmen to the team. “We have freshmen that are going to play right away and may even start,” stated Teeter, who explained that the younger players will elevate and push the returning players’ game forward. “With that competition, they are a massive reason why this program is ready for the next level.”

Advancing to that next level and making the NCAA Tournament is a prime goal for the program, but it will be tough playing in the ACC that Teeter states is “the best conference” for lacrosse. Competing against strong opponents is nothing new to the program after facing the No. 1 most challenging schedule in 2021.