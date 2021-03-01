No. 23 Louisville Welcomes in Cincinnati on Monday

By Chandler Brandes–

The 23rd-ranked University of Louisville women’s lacrosse team (1-1) welcomes Cincinnati (1-1) to UofL Lacrosse Stadium on Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. The game will broadcast on ACC Network Extra.

The Cardinals, who own a 13-0 all-time series record against the Bearcats, will look to remain undefeated heading into Monday’s game.

Following a 12-9 win over No. 24 Colorado on Feb. 18, the Cardinals moved into the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Top 25 poll at No. 23. It marks the first time that UofL has been ranked in the IWLCA poll since they concluded the 2017 season at No. 20.

Caroline Blalock leads the Cardinals in goals (5), assists (3), points (8), and ground balls (5) after two games. The senior co-captain was named an Inside Lacrosse Preseason All-American Honorable Mention.

Ally Hall netted four goals and had one assist in the win over Colorado to rank second on the team in goals (4) and points (8). Megan Mangines tops the roster with eight draw controls, while goalkeeper Rachel Florek has tallied 23 saves for a .500 save percentage.

ABOUT THE BEARCATS

Cincinnati enters Monday’s matchup with a 1-1 record after narrowly defeating Marquette, 20-19, in the season opener and falling to Liberty, 14-10, on Feb. 24. Senior Monica Borzillo paces the Bearcats with nine goals and seven assists in the first two games, and fellow senior Sam Mlkvy has registered 23 draw controls. Four different Bearcats have tallied five ground balls so far this season, and goalkeeper Kate Brocato has a .370 save percentage on 17 saves. Morgan Dukes was named the American Athletic Conference Preseason Co-Defensive Player of the Year, and Borzillo, Alyssa Adams, and Peyton Mottice also landed on the preseason all-conference team. Currently in her eighth season as head coach, Gina Thomas guided Cincinnati to their first-ever postseason appearance in 2019.

Date: Monday, March 1

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Site: Louisville, Ky. | UofL Lacrosse Stadium

Video: ACCN (Gary Fogle, play-by-play; Clay Ables, analyst)

Last Meeting: W, 16-11 (Feb. 9, 2020 at Cincinnati)

Series History: 13-0 (6-0 Home, 7-0 Away, 0-0)

Next Game: Saturday, March 6 at Virginia

