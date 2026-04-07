By Jasmine Reeves

The University of Louisville women’s lacrosse team is building more than a competitive program this season; it is building a family.

Midfielder Issy Leech said the team’s bond has grown stronger than in previous years, creating a culture rooted in trust and shared commitment.

“We’re more of a family than just a team,” said Leech. “We practice, condition and lift together. We want to work as hard as we can for each other and play well for one another.”

Defender Makayla Mitchell echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the team’s constant support.

‘We’re all really close and think of each other as one big family,” Mitchell said. “We have each other’s backs no matter the situation.”

Competing in the Atlantic Coast Conference sets Louisville apart, according to Leech, who described the ACC as the highest level of competition in collegiate lacrosse.

“Playing in the ACC pushes us to be better,” Leech said. “We also have an incredible support staff, a strength coach, a nutritionist, an academic advisor and even a sports psychologist dedicated to our team. If we have self-doubt, we can meet with her. A lot of programs do not have that level of support.”

Mitchell pointed to the team’s shared experiences as another defining factor.

“We’re never split up,” said Mitchell. “We go through everything together, so we’re always there for each other.”

For Leech, motivation comes from gratitude and remembering her younger self’s dream of playing Division I lacrosse.

“I think about the little girl who dreamed of playing in the ACC,” said Leech. “Not everyone gets [an] opportunity, so I’m grateful and want to make the most of it.”

Mitchell draws motivation from her family.

“My parents did so much to help me get here,” Mitchell said. “I want to make them proud and accomplish my goals.”

Leech said the team uses last season’s shortcomings as motivation while relying on support staff to stay mentally and physically prepared.

“If I feel like I did not fuel myself properly, I can go to our nutritionist,” said Leech. “I also remind myself why I chose to play here. We did not do as well as we wanted to last year, and that is pushing us to be better this season.”

Mitchell relies on mindfulness and her support system.

“I’ll meditate or call my brother, who was an athlete,” Mitchell said. “And I lean on my teammates because we’re going through the same things.”

Both players emphasized unity and trust as keys to success.

“We want to go through the season trusting one another, having fun and being more successful than last year,” Leech said.

Mitchell agreed.

“Our goal is to play as one unit, not do anything too crazy and always have each other’s backs,” she said.

While fans see game day performance, both players said the honest effort happens behind the scenes.

“People do not see how much we put into this. Blood, sweat and tears,” Leech said. “It takes time away from academics and social life, but we care about it and want each other to succeed.”

Mitchell added that the dedication is constant.

“There is a lot of hard work behind the scenes,” she said. “It takes sweat and tears to compete at this level.