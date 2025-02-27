By Riley Hemmer

Louisville secured a thrilling double-overtime victory over the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium in their first ACC matchup of the season.

California struck first and took an early 0-1 lead in the first period.

Louisville was able to find the back of the net shortly after and dominated the remainder of the first half.

The Cardinals headed into the locker room with a 5-2 advantage.

As the second half unfolded, the Cards extended their lead to 9-5, looking to put the game out of reach. However, the Golden Bears refused to back down, mounting a comeback in the final minutes of regulation to tie the game at 9-9, forcing the first overtime period for both teams this season.

With neither team able to score in the first overtime, the game continued to leave fans on the edge of their seat.

It was senior Izzy Seikel who emerged as the hero, netting the game-winning goal in sudden death overtime to seal the victory for Louisville.

Louisville won 10-9.

Standout player Reese Whiteman played a crucial role in the Cards’ offense, contributing five goals—a career-high performance that kept the team in the game. Seikel’s clutch overtime goal, however, was the moment that truly defined the game and handed Louisville a well-earned road victory.