By Riley Hemmer
Louisville secured a thrilling double-overtime victory over the California Golden Bears at Memorial Stadium in their first ACC matchup of the season.
California struck first and took an early 0-1 lead in the first period.
Louisville was able to find the back of the net shortly after and dominated the remainder of the first half.
The Cardinals headed into the locker room with a 5-2 advantage.
As the second half unfolded, the Cards extended their lead to 9-5, looking to put the game out of reach. However, the Golden Bears refused to back down, mounting a comeback in the final minutes of regulation to tie the game at 9-9, forcing the first overtime period for both teams this season.
With neither team able to score in the first overtime, the game continued to leave fans on the edge of their seat.
It was senior Izzy Seikel who emerged as the hero, netting the game-winning goal in sudden death overtime to seal the victory for Louisville.
Louisville won 10-9.
Standout player Reese Whiteman played a crucial role in the Cards’ offense, contributing five goals—a career-high performance that kept the team in the game. Seikel’s clutch overtime goal, however, was the moment that truly defined the game and handed Louisville a well-earned road victory.
Louisville head coach Scott Teeter praised both teams after the game, acknowledging the hard-fought competition. “Credit Cal, they really battled,” said Teeter. “We also fought some adversity and made big plays at big moments, and that was the difference in the game. Reese Whiteman had an outstanding performance, followed her scout, and helped us tremendously.”
Sophomore midfielder Abby Cole also reflected on the significance of the win, saying, “The atmosphere was great, we played as a team and you could feel it throughout the field and in the way we were able to come out on top. This was an important win as we enter in-conference play.”
This hard-fought win will serve as a significant confidence boost as the Cardinals move forward in their ACC schedule, which remains one of the toughest in the nation.
