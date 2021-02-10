BRIEF: Campus closed until Friday due to freezing weather

By Joseph Garcia —

The University of Louisville is shutting its doors until Friday, Feb. 12 due to inclement weather.

A RAVE alert emailed to students, faculty and staff informed the community that U of L’s classes and offices would be online only beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, through Thursday, Feb. 11.

Jefferson County is under a winter weather advisory as ice accumulates throughout the day, followed by snow and sleet tonight into Thursday. The National Weather Service said that “hazardous driving conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes the next couple of days.”

Some locations on campus will remain open for students who live on campus though.

The Ville Grill, POD Market at University Tower Apartments, Wendy’s and Papa John’s will remain open, but have reduced hours. Ekstrom Library will be closed during this time.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal