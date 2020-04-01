Shows and movies to watch on Netflix to help get through social distancing

Features editor Zoe Watkins shares some Netflix recommendations to watch while at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

By Zoe Watkins–

There’s a lot of free time on everyone’s hands now since social-distancing practices have been extended until the end of April. However, do not fret, as there are still a lot of activities one can being doing around the house, such as watching an abundance of shows and movies. Since the masses voted earlier this year about what their favorite streaming services are, here are some picks of TV shows and movies from the popular Netflix platform to watch during these times.

Hairspray (2007)

It’s an oldie, but a goodie. This musical turned movie brings out that energetic feeling with its sing-along songs.

The movie follows Tracy Turnblad in Baltimore of 1962. When she and her friend get the chance to audition for their favorite dance show, Tracy was able make it onto Corny Collins though angering the current reigning dance queen in the process. Soon, Tracy learns that black kids are only able to dance on the show once a month which she decides isn’t fair. With the help of her friends, Tracy helps bring racial integration to the show and in the process hopefully become the new dancing queen of the Corny Collins Show.

This song-packed movie is a good way to sing away the blues during these troubling times.

Black Mirror (2011)

If feel-good movies aren’t the best to watch right now, there are still some dark shows that could catch someone’s interest. “Black Mirror” is just one of those series that likes to mess with the idea of technology being taken too far.

If something a bit more dark and mature sounds appealing, then this would be the best fit as freshman Heather Martin would describe this series.

“I would not start it if you don’t do good with character deaths but if you do, the story line with the main character and his internal struggle keeps you interested and on your toes,” Martin said.

Our Planet (2019)

If the inside is starting to grate on the nerves, this documentary series will provide some relief and help bring some nature into the home.

Even though there are only eight episodes, each one is about 50 minutes. The series documents a variety of differing ecosystems around the world. From the reefs of the vibrant seas to the windy grasslands of North America, the show views all sorts of aspects of mother nature.

The Good Place (2016)

This show offers its own comedic twist to what the afterlife is like especially when someone ends up going to the wrong place.

The show first comes off as just any regular comedic show, but soon offers its own random quirks that make it special such as how the main character must solve her own mistakes that have crept into the utopian world. It also offers a good story-line that usually isn’t shown in these types of shows and it can sometimes become emotional.

“The Good Place comes off as something that sound like a normal sitcome but the jokes and twists keep you going back to it,” Martin said.

Other recommendations: “The Witcher” (2019), “My Girl” (1991), “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975), and “Gilmore Girls” (2000)

