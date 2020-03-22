Kentucky Derby Festival postpones all events

By Madelin Shelton–

In addition to the postponement of the Kentucky Derby to September 5, the Kentucky Derby Festival has also been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On March 17 the Kentucky Derby Festival issued a press release explaining that the decision came after communication with the governor’s office, the mayor’s office and public health experts.

Matt Gibson, Kentucky Derby Festival President and CEO, said in the press release that this decision was made in the interest of health and safety. “Public health and safety needs to be our focus right now,” Gibson said. “We want to help in that effort and we also want the community to know we will be here once we get through this.”

The Festival hosts more than 70 events in the weeks preceding the famed Kentucky Derby. It hopes to still host some of its most popular events, including the minimarathon, the Pegasus Parade, Fest-a-Ville and the Chow Wagon. Thunder Over Louisville has been rescheduled for August 15 and other new dates will be released when they have been finalized.

Further information about ticketed events, refunds and participant registration are also to be determined. Those who have purchased a 2020 Pegasus Pin are advised to continue to hold them. The pins will be usable at the festival during its later dates.

The Kentucky Derby Festival will reach its 65th-anniversary milestone this year. While some festival events have had to be postponed or moved in previous years, this year will mark the first time in the festival’s history that all events will be postponed.

File Photo // The Louisville Cardinal