All classes moved online due to spread of COVID-19

By Joseph Garcia —

In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at the University of Louisville, President Neeli Bendapudi informed the U of L community U of L’s campuses will remain open but all classes will be moved online from March 18 through April 5.

Along with this change, Spring Break has been extended through March 17 and any on-campus events will continue, but are under review.

International travel and non-domestic business travel has also been suspended effective immediately.

“Our people are, and always will be, our greatest asset and highest priority,” Bendapudi said in her email addressing the new changes.

While campus housing will remain open during this period, the university has recommended that students who are able to stay away from campus until April 5 are encouraged to do so.

Food services, libraries, the food pantry and other campus/student services will also remain open.

Bendapudi said these decisions came after consulting infectious diseases experts at U of L and other higher education leaders across the state and nation.

“We understand that these restrictions will cause significant inconvenience for many of you,” Bendapudi said, “Please know that we do not make these restrictions and recommendations lightly. I am convinced that these measures are essential to preserve the health and well-being of our University community and all citizens of the Commonwealth.”

For more information on COVID-19 visit the CDC’s frequently updated page on any new information regarding the virus.

File Photo//The Louisville Cardinal