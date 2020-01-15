New chief administrative officer for Mary and Elizabeth Hospital announced

By Matthew Keck —

U of L Health – Mary and Elizabeth Hospital announced that Melisa Adkins, RN, BSN, MBA, will be the new chief administrative officer Jan. 9. Adkins was previously the CEO for Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Ill. since 2017.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work with Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and with the outstanding team they have in place,” said Adkins. “I look forward to helping them continue providing first-rate services to their patients, staff and employees.”

While at Heartland Regional, Adkins helped lower contract labor expenses by 31 percent. She also aided in creating an occupational health clinic and increased the net revenue growth by 4 percent.

Along with her accomplishments at Heartland Regional, Adkins has earned multiple award nominations for her work. Two of her nominations include Citizen of the Year in 2018 and the Community Health System Excellence in Nursing Leadership award in 2012.

“We’re very pleased to have Adkins join our team at Mary & Elizabeth,” said Tom Miller, CEO of U of L Health. “She has an outstanding reputation in healthcare, and we know she will bring added value and expertise that will help us continue improving the quality care we can provide to our patients.”

Adkins served as the chief nursing officer at Physicians Regional Medical Center (PRMC) in Knoxville, Tenn., before joining Heartland Regional in 2017. She oversaw more than 30 departments along with opening two units that assisted in patient transfers from the ICU at PRMC.

At PRMC, Adkins implemented a new emergency department, neonatal ICU and cardiac and step-down monitors at the facility in 2016. Adkins also increased the facilities three-star rating to four-stars in just one year.

Adkins has an associate degree in nursing from John A. Logan College, along with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and an MBA from University of Phoenix.

Photo Courtesy of the University of Louisville