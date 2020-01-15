New chief administrative officer for Mary and Elizabeth Hospital announced
By Matthew Keck —
U of L Health – Mary and Elizabeth Hospital announced that Melisa Adkins, RN, BSN, MBA, will be the new chief administrative officer Jan. 9. Adkins was previously the CEO for Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Ill. since 2017.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to work with Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and with the outstanding team they have in place,” said Adkins. “I look forward to helping them continue providing first-rate services to their patients, staff and employees.”
While at Heartland Regional, Adkins helped lower contract labor expenses by 31 percent. She also aided in creating an occupational health clinic and increased the net revenue growth by 4 percent.
Along with her accomplishments at Heartland Regional, Adkins has earned multiple award nominations for her work. Two of her nominations include Citizen of the Year in 2018 and the Community Health System Excellence in Nursing Leadership award in 2012.