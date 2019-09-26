FancyVille closes with immigration debate

By Parker Malatesta —

The University of Louisville Student Government Association capped off their FancyVille event in the Red Barn on Sept. 17 with a debate between the College Democrats and Republicans.

The forum predominantly focused on immigration, a topic that President Trump widely talks about and discussed at the recent Democratic debates.

Per the American Immigration Council, almost four percent of Kentucky residents are immigrants. Nearly three percent are native-born U.S. citizens who have at least one immigrant parent.

Freshman political science student Ashanti Scott debated for the Democrats. Senior accounting major Evan Wright debated for the Republicans.

Wright discussed common fears such as job loss, and said our country shouldn’t allow in an unlimited amount of migrants. He said he didn’t think it was the United States’ role to take pressure off of other countries and their societal issues.

Scott took the opposite view, saying we shouldn’t set an immigration quota. She discussed the importance in having exposure to new cultures. She also touched on the importance of oversight and criminal background checks of those trying to come into our country.

After opening statements, the moderator allowed for a “crossfire” session in which there were no formal rules.

“We need to open our doors,” Scott said. “Let all immigrants in.” She constructed the point that competition is good, especially in the fight for low-skill work. Scott doesn’t endorse the idea and rhetoric of “America first.”

“I’m for no limit,” she said.

Wright replied by stating that no country allows in an unlimited amount of immigrants.

He also relayed that no current Presidential candidate endorses this idea. Most Democratic Presidential candidates support the idea of accepting 110,000 refugees a year, a number set by the Obama administration in fiscal 2017, per the Washington Post.

“A limited amount of immigrants will help raise wages,” Wright said.

This debate closed out the day for FancyVille, only drawing in a small crowd of about 30 people. In total about 250 students attended the day of events held by SGA.

Photo By Anna Claire / The Louisville Cardinal