Dare to Care looking to improve U of L’s on-campus food pantry

By Matthew Keck —

Since the University of Louisville and Dare to Care announced their partnership to improve the Cardinal Cupboard, students can expect a variety of new options.

“The Cardinal Cupboard’s goal is to reduce food waste on campus by allowing students, faculty, and staff to donate unwanted food items and offer it to those in need,” states their website.

The goal of this partnership is to bring healthier options to the pantry. Cardinal Cupboard was opened in January 2019 to address the issue of food security among college students.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) defines food insecurity as a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

As of 2018, the USDA reported that out of 114.9 million homes in America, 88.9 percent were food secure homes; this is an increase from 2017’s report that only 88.2 percent were food secure homes.

Dare to Care will be providing the pantry with frozen proteins, fresh fruits and vegetables and non-perishable items. They will also be offering food safety training for those who volunteer at the pantry.

This partnership expands the offerings at the pantry from hygiene products, non-perishables and the leftovers collected on campus by the Food Recovery Network chapter at U of L.

The Cardinal Cupboard recently moved into a larger and centralized location on the third floor of the SAC. With this move the pantry got a refrigerator to expand their offerings.

Students, faculty and staff are all allowed to use the pantry. They just have to show their Cardinal Card at each visit. There are about 50 student volunteers who help run the pantry daily.

President Neeli Bendapudi helped bring this partnership to fruition when she met with Dare to Care leadership at a community function. Having more than 300 local partners, this is not Dare to Care’s first time reaching out to help the community in Louisville.

The Cardinal Cupboard is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or by appointment. They have a donation bin located outside their room, W303C, for those looking to contribute.

Photo Courtesy of the University of Louisville