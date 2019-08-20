U of L campus upgrades for the fall

By Matthew Keck —

Incoming and returning students can expect to have a couple new features on campus this fall.

One of those features is the introduction of Card Cruisers from the University of Louisville Police Department. This initiative will transport faculty and students across campus from dusk until dawn. The implementation of these cruisers is to increase safety on campus.

During these hours staff and students can call 852-6111 and they will be directed to an available security officer. The Card Cruisers will give rides anywhere on campus and to nearby apartments off campus.

They will be using existing security cars as the cruisers and have plans to add two more cruisers to the ensemble.

The other new feature students will notice are the upgrades being made to the third floor of Ekstrom Library.

Students can expect an entirely renovated third floor with new study spaces, reading rooms and a graduate student study area. This $3 million upgrade is primarily funded by gifts, endowments and grants.

U of L Libraries Dean Bob Fox said that with the growing population of students a more efficient space was necessary. The upgrades will allow more students to fit on the third floor but it will still remain a quiet space.

Renovations started in May after finals and are estimated to be completed by early September.

File Photo // Louisville Cardinal