Schedule preview: UConn headlines women’s basketball non-conference schedule

By Conner Farrell–

The Cardinal’s coverage of the basketball schedule breakdown continues.

This week we’ll turn our focus to the women’s basketball upcoming season.

Jeff Walz’s squad in 2017-18 started out a school best 20-0 and made it to the Final Four ultimately losing to Mississippi State in heartbreaking fashion 73-63. The team finished with a 36-3 record.

The women’s team’s highlights from last season include 12 wins versus ranked opponents, and three within the top five: no. 5 Ohio State and no. 2 Notre Dame twice.

The theme for this year’s team should be unfinished business as they return reigning ACC player of the year and first team All-American senior guard Asia Durr and senior forward Sam Fuehring, as well as starting point guard redshirt senior Arica Carter, who lead the team in assists with 151.

U of L will make another run through the vaunted ACC conference, but first they will have to play a tough non-conference, which will feature four teams who made the 2018 NCAA tourney, including playing in the Southpoint Shootout tourney and participating in the ACC/Big 10 Challenge.

Let’s take a look at a few of these non-conference match-ups.

Nebraska Nov. 29

U of L and Nebraska will square off in the ACC-Big 10 matchup for what looks to be the Card’s first notable game of the season.

The Cornhuskers are coming off a 21-11 season in which they reached the second round of the NCAA tournament, which was quite the turn-around for a team that finished 7-22 in the 2016-17 season.

Huskers’ coach Amy Williams, who is in her third season, was honored as 2018’s Big 10 Coach of the Year.

This bounce back in 2017-18 was due in large part to junior guard Hannah Whitish and sophomore center Kate Cain.

Whitish lead the team in scoring at 12.1 points per game, garnering All-Big 10 second team honors.

Cain, who will be entering her second season, was All-Big 10 first team defense as well as earning a spot on the All-Big 10 freshmen team. Cain lead the team in rebounding at seven per game and also chipped in nine points per game, good enough for third on the team.

Coming in the seventh game of the season, this will be an early benchmark game for what experts think will be a highly ranked Cardinal team.

Kentucky Dec. 9

Kentucky had a down year last season, going 15-17 and missing the tournament for the first time since head coach Matthew Mitchell’s second year in the 2008-09 season. One of those losses include a 87-63 rout at the hands of the Cardinals in Lexington.

However, the stage is set for a comeback year for the Wildcats. The team returns a pair of senior guards, who finished one and two in scoring for the team. Maci Morris, who averaged 17.3 points per game last season, was an All-SEC second team selection this past season. Morris paired with point guard Taylor Murray, who finished with 11.5 points per game last season, the Cats are in store for an explosive back court.

Another player to keep an eye on for Kentucky is freshman combo guard Rhyne Howard. Howard was a member of USA Basketball’s U-18 National Team and was Tennessee’s Miss Basketball.

With all of that taken into consideration, the Cards may not easily beat UK like last season.

Connecticut Jan. 31

The reigning national champions come to the KFC Yum! Center in the middle of the conference stale for a prime-time game on ESPN.

The Huskies, who have been the most storied program in perhaps all of collegiate athletics, have not only reloaded their team with the best talent in the latest recruiting, but also two of the nation’s best players.

Senior forward Katie Lou Samuelson, who has been a two-time first-team All America teamer, led the team in scoring last season at 17.4 points per game. Samuelson creates a matchup problem for any foe, at 6-foot-3. Her ability to score from virtually anywhere on the court as well as having second to none ball handling skills make her perhaps the nation’s best player.

Not to be overshadowed by Samuelson, fellow senior forward Napheesa Collier will have a bigger role this season after the departure of Breanna Stewart. Collier, who was a member of the third team All-American team, finished with 16.1 points per game last season which ranked second on the team.

UConn is viable to go undefeated any year and any team that faces them will surely be the considerable underdog.

U of L gave the Huskies a run for their money last season losing 69-58. The Cards outscored the Huskies in the second half, 32 to 27.

With both teams to be highly ranked it will be surely be one of the best match-ups of the women’s college basketball season.

The Cardinal schedule breakdown will be back next week with a look at the conference side of the women’s basketball schedule.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal