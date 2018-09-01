New ULPD chief launches safety initiative

By: Sam Combest

@SAMIBOBAMI

U of L Police Department Chief Gary Lewis crunched the numbers and is increasing officer patrol frequent crime time windows while keeping transparency.

According ULPD’s predictive model, crime increases during the first week of school, Halloween and finals. Lewis said crimes reports also spike when you set your clocks back or forward for daylight savings time.

Lewis said the most frequent window for crimes being reported is between the hours of 2 p.m. and midnight.

The most frequent crime on campus is bicycle theft, which is an issue Lewis hopes to address through safety promotion and open discussion with the department.

With a new chief comes a new safety movement. ULPD recently launched “#SafetyIsOurCardinalRule” as a new social media campaign.

The hashtag is plastered on the new campus escort vehicles, which is a service Lewis urges U of L community to utilize. Escorts run from dusk until dawn with driving and walking accompaniments offered around campus.

Lewis aims to interact with the campus community by working with U of L Criminal Justice and the Southern Police Institute (SPI) programs.

“This is to enhance interaction and really focus back on the students,” Lewis said.

Lewis is also looking to improve relations with Louisville Metro Police. He said they will work closely with LMPD for large events, such as game day safety and traffic.

Another goal for the upcoming year, Lewis said he is looking to get a mounted officer on campus to improve police visibility on campus.

Presence and interaction are big goals for the department this upcoming year with events such as Coffee with the Chief planned.

Photo by Maggie Vancampen / The Louisville Cardinal