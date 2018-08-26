- No. 8 field hockey falls in overtime to No. 24 Ohio State
- Brief: LMPD investigating homicide near campus
- No. 6 men’s soccer recovers from early deficit, takes home opener
- Volleyball cruises in home opener with sweep of UT-Martin
- BlacKkKlansmen: A 70’s memoir applies to present day America
- Get acquainted with Acquainted Strangers
- Cardinals kick-off the new school year
- We won the lottery with Neeli Bendapudi
- Meet President Neeli Bendapudi
- Men’s soccer breakdown
Brief: LMPD investigating homicide near campus
By: Sam Combest —
@SamiCombest
Louisville Metro Police are investigating the Aug. 25 shooting death of a 20-year-old-man near campus.
Police have not identified the victim of the 12:45 p.m. shooting found in the 400 block of M Street. There are currently no suspects.
University of Louisville Police Department warns students to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity by contacting University Police at (502)852-6111.
Students, faculty and staff are also advised to download the Rave Guardian app which allows them to contact police in cases of emergencies and receive alerts.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal