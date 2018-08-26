Brief: LMPD investigating homicide near campus

By: Sam Combest —

@SamiCombest

Louisville Metro Police are investigating the Aug. 25 shooting death of a 20-year-old-man near campus.

Police have not identified the victim of the 12:45 p.m. shooting found in the 400 block of M Street. There are currently no suspects.

University of Louisville Police Department warns students to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity by contacting University Police at (502)852-6111.

Students, faculty and staff are also advised to download the Rave Guardian app which allows them to contact police in cases of emergencies and receive alerts.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal