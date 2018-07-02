- Football position breakdown: Running back
Football position breakdown: Receivers
By Brad McGuffin —
It is the third week of our position breakdown series, with the receivers taking their turn under the spotlight. We have already looked at the quarterback and running back positions.
In 2017, Louisville’s receivers tallied 277 receptions, 3,898 yards and 29 touchdowns. As a team, the Cardinals averaged just under 300 yards per game.
With the departure of Lamar Jackson, the offense is obviously going to look much different. Nonetheless, the top three receivers from 2017 are returning for the upcoming season, along with the addition of freshmen who look to make an immediate impact for the Cards.
Jaylen Smith, senior
2017 stats: 60 receptions for 980 yards (16.3 yards per reception) and five touchdowns
Smith led all receivers last year in receptions and yards. He also dealt with a wrist injury throughout the season that sidelined him for three games.
Nonetheless, Smith finally appears to be fully healthy and has participated in offseason workouts. After finishing third in the ACC in receiving yards last season, look for the senior to contend for All-ACC and possibly All-American honors.
Dez Fitzpatrick, redshirt sophomore
2017 stats: 45 receptions for 699 yards (15.5 yards per reception) and nine touchdowns
Fitzpatrick certainly turned the heads of Cardinal fans during the spring game this past April, and the redshirt sophomore seeks to do the same during the 2018 season.
Last year Fitzpatrick sprung onto the scene as a redshirt freshman, leading the receivers with nine touchdowns.
Seth Dawkins, junior
2017 stats: 42 receptions for 642 yards (15.3 yards per reception) and four touchdowns
Dawkins enters his junior season after a solid sophomore year. In 2017, the Ohio native had at least one catch in all 12 games.
The trio of Smith, Fitzpatrick and Dawkins will provide stability on an offense with a new signal caller.
Marcus Riley, freshman
2017 stats: N/A
Three-star prospect Riley was rated as the No. 20 athlete from the state of Florida out of high school. At Rickards in Tallahassee, Riley threw for over 3,500 yards with seven receiving touchdowns.
Jatavious Harris, freshman
2017 stats: N/A
Harris was rated as the No. 53 prospect from the state of Georgia, in addition to winning the 100 meter state championship with a 10.6 second run.
The 6-foot-1 Georgia native is extremely athletic and comes to Louisville with the potential to make his mark. Harris chose the Cards over schools like Florida, Duke, Vanderbilt, Ohio State and NC State.
Chatarius Atwell, freshman
2017 stats: N/A
Atwell is a speedster from Miami with the ability to possibly fill a role at slot receiver.
Overall, head coach Bobby Petrino’s 2018 recruiting class is impressive and highlighted by receivers with the potential to make an immediate impact.
File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal