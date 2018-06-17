Football position breakdown: Quarterback

By Matt Bradshaw —

Finishing 2017 with a 8-5 record, football enters their fifth season under coach Bobby Petrino. After dropping two straight bowl games, the Cardinals now face a season-opening matchup against defending national champions Alabama on Sep. 1.

The third annual TLC weekly football position breakdown is here. Our staff will take an in-depth look at each position group every Sunday, finishing on Aug. 19. Our first group we tackle is the quarterbacks.

Jawon Pass, redshirt sophomore

2017 stats: (Passing) 23-for-33, 69.7 completion percentage, 238 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions

(Rushing) 13 attempts, 62 yards, 4.8 yards per carry and two touchdowns

It is no easy feat to fill the shoes of a Heisman trophy winner, but it is the task presented before Pass. After appearing in six games last season as a reserve behind Lamar Jackson, “Puma” will grab the reins this year as starting quarterback.

The Georgia native displayed accuracy last season and the mind of a traditional quarterback as his style of play. He threw no interceptions and managed a 69.7 completion percentage.

Then again, the 6-foot-5, strong-armed quarterback only saw the field in short bouts in 2017. If Pass is to prove himself as worthy of leading Louisville’s offense, he must step up to the challenge of behemoth Alabama and tough ACC matchups looming on the horizon.

Malik Cunningham, redshirt freshman

2017 stats: N/A

Ranked in high school as the No. 1 quarterback in Alabama, Cunningham will backup Pass in 2018. Similar to Pass, Cunningham redshirted freshman year and begins his time at Louisville as a raw prospect.

While Pass is more of a traditional quarterback, Cunningham is mobile and runs an offense similar to the one ran under Jackson. In football’s spring game, Cunningham threw for 117 yards and put his wheels on display with 62 yards on the ground.

Sean McCormack, redshirt sophomore

2017 stats: N/A

From Hinsdale High School in Illinois, McCormack catapulted from a big senior year into a walk-on spot at U of L. Passing for six touchdowns during the second round of state playoffs as a senior, McCormack ended his final season with 3,041 passing yards and 35 touchdowns.

Clay Bolin, redshirt sophomore

2017 stats: N/A

The younger brother of former U of L quarterback Kyle Bolin, Clay played his freshman season at Morehead State and transferred to Louisville in January of 2017.

At Bourbon County High School, Bolin passed for 3,002 yards and 23 touchdowns in his senior season and owns every passing record at his alma matter. Bolin doesn’t have the biggest frame – 6-foot and 190 pounds – but he has a strong arm and drives the ball into receivers.

Photo by Nancy Hanner / The Louisville Cardinal