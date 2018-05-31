What did you miss in May? U of L athletics recap

By Dalton Ray —

We’re about a month removed from the end of the spring semester and May has flown by. Some have started their summer classes, some have graduated (not to brag) and some are preparing for another adventurous year at the University of Louisville.

With the break, you may have missed a host of U of L athletic news. Here’s your rundown:

Men’s and women’s basketball

Men’s basketball added and lost a player in the last month. The Cards landed 6-foot-2 graduate transfer Christian Cunningham from Samford (11.6 points and 6.3 assists in 2016-17). Sophomore-to-be Lance Thomas announced his decision to transfer after appearing in 12 games last season.

Women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz has been suspended one NCAA tournament game by the NCAA due to his “misconduct” during the Final Four game against Mississippi State.

“In the national semifinal game, I used some inappropriate language as I expressed my frustration toward the scorer’s table about the officiating. I realize that these comments are not acceptable, did not represent the University of Louisville in the best light, and I apologize for my actions,” Walz said.

Baseball

Coach Dan McDonnell’s team finished May going 14-3 and appeared in their first ACC Championship game, falling 11-8 to No. 7 Florida State.

They missed a chance to host an NCAA Regional and will travel to Lubbock, Texas as the No. 2 seed in Texas Tech’s region. They take on Kent State June 1 at 7 p.m.

Several Cardinals are receiving postseason awards, including pitcher Adam Wold and first baseman Logan Wyatt as All-America selects.

Softball

The Cardinals finished the season 33-20 and had their season ended at the hands of No. 7 Florida State in the ACC Quarterfinal. Louisville has missed the NCAA tournament for the second year in a row.

Megan Hensley and Sidney Melton made All-ACC First Team while Maddy Newman was named to the the All-Freshman Team. Hensley and Caitlyn Ferguson also earned NFCA All-Southeast Region honors.

Louisville will return their top five batting average leaders and all pitchers next season.

Men’s tennis

Just missing the NCAA tournament as a team, Louisville had participants in the singles and doubles NCAA tournament.

In singles, Chris Morin-Kougoucheff fell 6-4, 6-3 to Tennessee Tech’s Eduardo Mena.

On the doubles side, Morin-Kougoucheff teamed with Parker Wynn (No. 18) and dropped a 6-3, 5-7, 8-10 match to No. 1 pair of Nuno Borges and Strahinja Rakic (Mississippi State).

Track and field

On the men’s side, Louisville finished fourth in the ACC Outdoor Championships while the women placed fifth.

The Cards sent 23 athletes to the NCAA East Preliminary and four advanced to the final day of the preliminary (Makenli Forrest, Damar Robinson, Jerin Allen and Bailey Davis).

Long-time coach Joe Walker Jr. has announced his retirement after nearly half a century of coaching. He spent 1988-2012 as Ole Miss’ coach and joined Louisville’s staff in 2012.

Men’s and women’s golf

The women’s team finished No. 15 at the NCAA Championship, one of their best finishes in program history. Lauren Hartlage earned All-ACC honors and Olivia Cason has been selected to compete in the Women’s US Open.

Louisville finished No. 11 in the Columbus Regional, six spots out from placing in the top five and advancing. Freshman Matthias Schmid led the Cardinals in stroke average (71.72) and received All Regional honors.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal