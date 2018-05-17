Brief: U of L hires local attorney as interim university counsel

By Arry Schofield —

Local attorney Thomas Hoy will be temporarily replacing retiring legal counsel Leslie Strohm, the university announced on May 14th.

How has practiced law in Louisville for 38 years. He assumes the role of interim vice president for strategy and legal counsel on May 25th.

Hoy has previously aided the university in a multitude of legal challenges.

“He’ll be an excellent addition to the UofL team and a strong adviser to the university’s leadership,” Strohm said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with the administration and the Board of Trustees to move the university forward,” Hoy said.

Photo Courtesy / U of L