Students feel female president is a step forward

By Phillip Lentsch —

The board announced April 3 they found a permanent president in Kansas State University’s Neeli Bendapudi.

The reaction from students at U of L has been diverse, many commenting on Bendapudi’s experience as a professor and university administrator. She received several university and national teaching awards, such as the Academy of Marketing Science Outstanding Marketing Teacher Award.

SGA President Vishnu Tirumala said he believes the university is making the right move by hiring Bendapudi.

“With Dr. Bendapudi at the helm, I believe our university is turning a corner. I have observed that she is a person of great integrity,” Tirumala said on Twitter.

Newly elected SGA President Jonathan Fuller is also optimistic.

“I was immediately impressed with Dr. Bendapudi. I love the energy and enthusiasm that she has and brings to the university. She puts students first and recognizes the importance of student success. She expressed the importance of students feeling a sense of belonging on campus and within the community,” Fuller said. “I know she will work with everyone within the community to move forward and to grow the university. I look forward to working with her throughout the next year and cannot wait to see the amazing things she is going to do.”

Students said they felt good about her commitment to be here for the long term in a time of employee turnover.

“She seems extremely qualified, and she mentioned how she hopes to stay here for a long time, and I think that’s what Louisville needs,” senior Reese Tannhauser said. “She seems like she is a woman of integrity, which is important to U of L now more than ever.”

Some students, however, are apprehensive about Bendapudi’s experience outside the classroom. They are concerned with the university hiring an outsider, as well as the fact she hasn’t served on the administrative side of her former schools for very long.

“I think she’ll do well,” junior Cody Catlett said. “Even though she hasn’t held a lot of administrative positions in the past, I think she’ll do well.”

“It didn’t sound like she had too much knowledge on the administrative side of universities, but she has a lot of experience teaching,” sophomore Noah Martin said. “Her awards are impressive, but I’m just unsure of how she’ll do right now.”

Students also said they were hopeful about Bendapudi.

“I definitely feel optimistic about having a new president,” junior Neil Tarr said. “I don’t know much about her, but it sounded like from that press conference that she has her stuff together.”

Senior Kayla Roby said she was excited the university finally hired its first female president, signifying a step in the right direction.

“I think it’s really exciting that U of L is finally breaking the mold by getting a new president,” Roby said. “Our university needed a change and I believe our first woman President was the way to do it.”

U of L voted in favor of Bendapudi to serve as the 18th president. Students and staff witnessed her first formal speech at the university at a press conference that afternoon.

Bendapudi previously served as Provost at the University of Kansas, as well as Executive Vice Chancellor since May 2016. She was Henry D. Price Dean of the School of Business since 2011.

Bendapudi is expected to start at U of L on May 15. Students had the opportunity to meet Bendapudi April 4.