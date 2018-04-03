Spalding to enter the 2018 NBA Draft

By Dalton Ray —

Men’s basketball’s junior forward Ray Spalding announced he will hire an agent and stay in the 2018 NBA Draft. Spalding averaged a career-high in points (12.3) and rebounds (8.7) in 2017-18.

The junior announced his decisions on his personal Instagram account. Spalding said “wow” is the only way to describe his time at U of L.

“It’s been a journey like none other that allowed me to grow in areas I didn’t even know were possible. I’d like to thank my hardworking mother, god our savior and my close family members, for their unwavering support through it all,” Spalding’s statement said. “Most importantly I want to thank The City of Louisville for allowing me to live out my childhood dream and represent my city.”

Former coach Rick Pitino raved about Spalding’s talent during his first two seasons, saying on multiple occasions that Spalding has the highest NBA potential on Louisville’s roster.

The Trinity High School graduate earned All-ACC Honorable Mention this season.

This story will be updated.

Photo by Taris Smith / The Louisville Cardinal