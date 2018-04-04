Brief: Interim Provost Dale Billingsley leaving the position

By Shelby Brown —

Interim Provost Dale Billingsley announced at the Faculty Senate meeting today he will leave the office June 1.

Billingsley said he’s not retiring, but returning to the English department to teach again.

He said his decision to leave the position seemed like the right time.

Vice Provost for Graduate Affairs Beth Boehm will replace Billingsley as interim this summer. Newly appointed President Neeli Bendapudi said she wants to begin the search for a permanent provost immediately.

“Dr. Billingsley has been great to work with as Provost,” SGA President Vishnu Tirumala said. “It was due to his support that we were able to push the academic feedback work through. Although I’m sad to see him go, I know his heart is in teaching and that he is keen to return to the classroom. I wish him nothing but the best and SGA looks forward to working with Dr. Bendapudi, faculty (and) staff to hire a permanent Provost.”

Billingsley was chosen by then-Interim President Neville Pinto to take the position in Aug. 2016. Billingsley has been a professor at U of L for almost 40 years and has previously chaired Faculty Senate. He was also a member of the provost’s senior staff for more than 20 years.

Photo by Shelby Brown / The Louisville Cardinal

This article will be updated.