Who wore it best? Listing the best to wear each number, part two

By on March 25, 2018

By Dalton Ray —

It’s week two of the who it best? feature, that means numbers 26-50 are up. We recapped 0-25 in week one.

Football will likely dominate the rest of the list, so be prepared for that.

Numberless – Meg Peavy, women’s tennis (1979-81)

Peavy is tied for third all-time in singles wins, second all-time in doubles wins and holds the program record for most singles wins in a season, men’s or women’s, with 60.

Numberless – Joao de Lucca, men’s swimming (2010-15)

Another national champion, de Lucca set one of the fastest ever 200-freestyles.

No. 26 – Lenny Lyles, FB (1954-57)

A track and football star during his time, Lyles is fourth all-time in career rushing yards.

No. 27 – Tim Kubel, men’s soccer (2014-17)

A decorated player, Kubel finished his career with 21 goals and 26 assists (most all-time).

No. 28 – Hannah Koloski, LAX (2014-17)

One of the most dangerous goal scorers in program history, Koloski finished with 161.

No. 29 – Emily Howell, LAX (2015-18)

A mainstay on the defense, Howell has started every game of her career. She is on pace for third all-time in ground balls.

No. 30 – Adam Duvall, baseball (2009-10)

An All-Conference select for two seasons, Duvall’s 27 doubles in 2010 is a school single-season record.

No. 31 – Wes Unseld, men’s basketball (1965-68)

Unseld averaged 20.2 points during his career, ranking No. 1 in program history.

No. 32 – DeJuan Wheat, MBB (1993-97)

Second all-time in points scored with 2,183.

No. 33 – Monique Reid, women’s basketball (2008-12)

Top 10 in rebounds and points, Reid helped Louisville reach a national title.

No. 34 – Nell Knox, WBB (1989-93)

Fourth all-time in scoring, Nell is a part of the 1,000-point club for U of L.

No. 35 – Darrell Griffith, MBB (1976-80) and Angel McCoughtry, WBB (2005-09)

Arguably the most iconic number in school history, Griffith and McCoughtry are top tier of each program.

No. 36 – Matt Berger, BSL (1994-97)

Baseball’s all-time home run leader with 64.

No. 37 – Jamie Asher, FB (1991-94)

The tight end finished his career with 1,741 receiving yards on 153 receptions.

No. 38 – Brendan McKay, BSL (2015-17)

Consider one of college baseball’s greatest players ever, McKay won the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award every season he played. He is the only player to ever win the award more than once.

No. 39 – N/A 

No. 40 – N/A

No. 41 – Wesley Cox, MBB (1973-77)

Cox left the program fourth in all-time scoring and eighth in rebounding.

No. 42 – Pervis Ellison, MBB (1985-89)

The top pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, Ellison led U of L to the 1986 championship and earned Most Outstanding Player.

No. 43 – Derek Smith, MBB (1978-82)

Helping Louisville to two Final Fours and a national title, Smith is top 10 in points and rebounds.

No. 44 – Clifford Rozier, MBB (1995-97)

Rozier averaged 17.0 points per game and only played 65 games until becoming a first round draft pick.

No. 45 – Donovan Mitchell, MBB (2015-17)

Helping Louisville earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, Mitchell averaged 15. 2 points as a sophomore.

No. 46 – Dexter Heyman, FB (2008-11)

Totaled 138 tackles his final two seasons, Heyman was a leader on former coach Charlie Strong’s stout defense.

No. 47 – N/A

No. 48 – N/A

No. 49 – Colin Holba, FB (2013-16)

Parlayed a quality long snapping career into being drafted in the six round, current member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

No. 50 – Tom Jackson, FB (2008-11)

Jackson recorded 373 career tackles and once had 30 in a game (second most).

