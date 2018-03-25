- Who wore it best? Listing the best to wear each number, part two
Who wore it best? Listing the best to wear each number, part two
By Dalton Ray —
It’s week two of the who it best? feature, that means numbers 26-50 are up. We recapped 0-25 in week one.
Football will likely dominate the rest of the list, so be prepared for that.
Numberless – Meg Peavy, women’s tennis (1979-81)
Peavy is tied for third all-time in singles wins, second all-time in doubles wins and holds the program record for most singles wins in a season, men’s or women’s, with 60.
Numberless – Joao de Lucca, men’s swimming (2010-15)
Another national champion, de Lucca set one of the fastest ever 200-freestyles.
No. 26 – Lenny Lyles, FB (1954-57)
A track and football star during his time, Lyles is fourth all-time in career rushing yards.
No. 27 – Tim Kubel, men’s soccer (2014-17)
A decorated player, Kubel finished his career with 21 goals and 26 assists (most all-time).
No. 28 – Hannah Koloski, LAX (2014-17)
One of the most dangerous goal scorers in program history, Koloski finished with 161.
No. 29 – Emily Howell, LAX (2015-18)
A mainstay on the defense, Howell has started every game of her career. She is on pace for third all-time in ground balls.
No. 30 – Adam Duvall, baseball (2009-10)
An All-Conference select for two seasons, Duvall’s 27 doubles in 2010 is a school single-season record.
No. 31 – Wes Unseld, men’s basketball (1965-68)
Unseld averaged 20.2 points during his career, ranking No. 1 in program history.
No. 32 – DeJuan Wheat, MBB (1993-97)
Second all-time in points scored with 2,183.
No. 33 – Monique Reid, women’s basketball (2008-12)
Top 10 in rebounds and points, Reid helped Louisville reach a national title.
No. 34 – Nell Knox, WBB (1989-93)
Fourth all-time in scoring, Nell is a part of the 1,000-point club for U of L.
No. 35 – Darrell Griffith, MBB (1976-80) and Angel McCoughtry, WBB (2005-09)
Arguably the most iconic number in school history, Griffith and McCoughtry are top tier of each program.
No. 36 – Matt Berger, BSL (1994-97)
Baseball’s all-time home run leader with 64.
No. 37 – Jamie Asher, FB (1991-94)
The tight end finished his career with 1,741 receiving yards on 153 receptions.
No. 38 – Brendan McKay, BSL (2015-17)
Consider one of college baseball’s greatest players ever, McKay won the John Olerud Two-Way Player of the Year award every season he played. He is the only player to ever win the award more than once.
No. 39 – N/A
No. 40 – N/A
No. 41 – Wesley Cox, MBB (1973-77)
Cox left the program fourth in all-time scoring and eighth in rebounding.
No. 42 – Pervis Ellison, MBB (1985-89)
The top pick in the 1989 NBA Draft, Ellison led U of L to the 1986 championship and earned Most Outstanding Player.
No. 43 – Derek Smith, MBB (1978-82)
Helping Louisville to two Final Fours and a national title, Smith is top 10 in points and rebounds.
No. 44 – Clifford Rozier, MBB (1995-97)
Rozier averaged 17.0 points per game and only played 65 games until becoming a first round draft pick.
No. 45 – Donovan Mitchell, MBB (2015-17)
Helping Louisville earn a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, Mitchell averaged 15. 2 points as a sophomore.
No. 46 – Dexter Heyman, FB (2008-11)
Totaled 138 tackles his final two seasons, Heyman was a leader on former coach Charlie Strong’s stout defense.
No. 47 – N/A
No. 48 – N/A
No. 49 – Colin Holba, FB (2013-16)
Parlayed a quality long snapping career into being drafted in the six round, current member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
No. 50 – Tom Jackson, FB (2008-11)
Jackson recorded 373 career tackles and once had 30 in a game (second most).
File photo / The Louisville Cardinal