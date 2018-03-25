Home   >   Sports   >   Basketball   >   Photo gallery: Women’s basketball advances to the Final Four

Photo gallery: Women’s basketball advances to the Final Four

By on March 25, 2018

By Dalton Ray —

Women’s basketball defeated Oregon State 76-43 to advance to their third Final Four.

Take a look at some of the best shots of the post-game.

Photos by Karen Nguyen / The Louisville Cardinal

