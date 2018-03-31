Home   >   Uncategorized   >   Hensley and Funke steal show as softball takes series against NC State

By Brad McGuffin —

After splitting the double header on Friday, softball (24-11) defeated NC State (20-15) 7-0. The Cardinals’ 15 hits drove them past the Wolfpack to take the series.

Getting the start for Louisville was junior Megan Hensley. The righty was dominate as she pitched a four-hit complete game shutout.

Hensley, sophomore Celene Funke and senior Sidney Melton batted a combined 9-for-10 at the plate with three RBIs.

Louisville wasted no time getting on the board. In the first inning, Hensley brought Melton home with a RBI single. Next up was Kyra Snyder who singled in Hensley for a 2-0 Cardinal lead.

In the second inning, Funke picked things up with a one-out triple. Melton followed with a RBI single for a 3-0 score.

With two outs in the bottom of the fourth, sophomore Caitlin Ferguson hit a 2 RBI double for a five-run lead.

NC State broke Hensley’s no-hitter in the top of fifth inning. With the bases loaded, Hensley forced a pop-up to escape the inning and prevent the Wolfpack from scoring.

In the bottom of the fifth, Louisville stretched the lead to 6-0 with a two-out RBI single from Funke.

A passed ball in the sixth inning allowed the final Louisville run. The Cards won 7-0 and now travel to Lexington for a matchup with Kentucky on Wednesday, April 4 at 7 p.m.

Photo by Matt Bradshaw / The Louisville Cardinal

