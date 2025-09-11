By Morgan Davenport

Louisville put up a strong fight against Texas in their first ranked match up of the season. Unfortunately, the Cardinals fell after five sets.

The first set started off strong for the Cardinals with a 5-0 run.

Chloe Chicone kicked off the set with an amazing dig, bringing the energy up from the start. The Cards were very strong offensively, swinging hard and putting forth the momentum they’ve needed.

Coach Dan Meske is playing to their strengths, pushing his team to make strong plays and play like the team they know they are. It is definitely apparent that the team is adjusting to their own rhythm and once they find it, they will be a powerhouse.

This was a close one for the Cards but they came out on top with a score of 25-22.

Wheels falling off

The second set was a complete 180 for Louisville. The wheels fell off and the momentum disappeared.

This was the turning point for the Longhorns offense to play to Louisville’s weaknesses.

The biggest struggle I noticed was the placement of libero Kamden Schrand in middle-back. There was an obvious struggle on coverage throughout the match but specifically in this set, it seemed like her feet were buried in quicksand. Having Schrand play to her strengths in left-back would make Louisville’s defense flow beautifully.

With the lost of momentum on the Cardinals side, they dropped this set to the Longhorns 25-16.

Comeback Cardinals

The third set is where some of the Cardinals energy came back.

Cara Cresse and Nayelis Cabello are a tue dynamic duo at the net, Cabello setting up Cresse every chance she gets to execute a kill.

Meske speaks so highly about his veteran Cara Cresse stating, “We want to set her as much as a middle has been set in history.” This speaks volumes on her talents and how much she has proved herself to be a strong player and even stronger leader.

While the momentum was back up, there was still difficulties with the Cardinals defense. It looked like there was a lot of overcompensating on defense and less energy to go up and swing fully. Texas had a few aces on the Cards, making it a close set once again. The Cardinals came out on top, 25-21.

Changing the game

During the fourth set, Coach Meske changed things up a little bit. The Cardinals switched it up, adding Senior Molly Wilson to the court. Wilson racked up three assists for the set and worked well in tandem with Cabello.

This addition to the game made the Cardinals get out of their rhythm a bit but they fought hard to play as best they can. Louisville unfortunately once again dropped a set to the Longhorns 25-22. Taking this thrilling match into a fifth set.

Tensions are high

The fifth and final set was the one to watch. Both teams put all of their momentum to finish strong.

Louisville began set five with some fire under Kaylssa Blackshear. Louisville held the lead for most of the set, but unfortunately Texas fought back just as hard.

The Cards defense was strong in this final set, trying as hard as they could to keep their lead as long as possible. Once it became match point Cardinals, the wheels fell off and Texas came back to win by two 16-14.

Overall, the Cardinals showed that they truly are a spectacular team. While they had some defensive struggles and scrappy plays, they are a cohesive team that knows how to play good volleyball.

I am looking forward to seeing this team come together fully as we transition into conference play later in the season.

Louisville will face Creighton in Omaha, NE on the road for their next ranked match-up.