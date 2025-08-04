By Jai’Michael Anderson

Yellow permit holders will now have access to the new parking lot on 4th Street and Brandeis Avenue, where the Cardinal Center used to be located. University of Louisville Parking & Transportation Services announced the update on Aug. 28.

The university made the space available to faculty members on Aug. 21. Blue parking spaces were then removed from the lot next to Kurz Hall, making additional room for yellow permit holders.

Barricades now split the new lot in half. Those with a yellow permit can park in the portion closer to Cardinal Boulevard, located across Cardinal Towne.

University of Louisville Interim Vice President for Marketing and Communications John Karman said the University is undecided on a permanent solution for the Cardinal Center property.

“With the property’s proximity to other residence halls, apartments and campus amenities, housing will be strongly considered,” Karman said. “We have a demonstrated need for additional housing.”