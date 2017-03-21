Women’s lacrosse hammers Duquesne

By Dalton Ray–

Moving to 9-3, women’s lacrosse rolls past visiting Duquesne 15-6 as nine different players netted goals for the Cardinal.

Coach Kellie Young has mixed emotions after the big win.

“We go on these runs and we start to underestimate (our opponents) and have silly mistakes. That can’t happen in the ACC,” Young said. “We were just sloppy at times. We could have won this game 8-2 and I would have been happy, but we need to stick to the gameplan. We need to stay invested in the game for 60 minutes at a time.”

Early on it was all Louisville as the Cards jumped up 4-0 with goals from juniors Jillian Balog and Taylor Webster and sophomores Meghan Siverson and McKayla Conti.

Sarah Kollhoff answered with back-to-back goals for the Dukes. The Cardinals scored three unanswered goals to push their lead up to five before the half ended.

Leading 7-2 at the half, Louisville out-shot the Dukes 21-6 and forced Duquesne into 11 turnovers.

Starting the second half, Koloski scored her 44th goal of the season followed by freshman Ashley Lynch’s fourth. Louisville scored another three goals before the Dukes got on the scoreboard again.

Duquesne showed a sign of life midway through the half, scoring three goals to make the Louisville lead 12-5.

The Cardinals pulled away with Koloski and Webster’s second goals. Freshman Julia Schmukler scored her first goal of the season to finish the match.

The Cards travel to face rival No. 17 Northwestern March 26. U of L is back at home at April 8 to face second-ranked North Carolina.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal