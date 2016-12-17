U of L Acting President officially leaving for Cincinnati

By Kyeland Jackson —

Acting President Neville Pinto will officially leave U of L in February.

Pinto was voted into as president for University of Cincinnati by its board of trustees, confirming rumors he could leave. Pinto issued a statement on his departure Saturday.

“This is a unique opportunity to return to the university at which I have spent much of my career, but of course it is with some sadness that I will be leaving the University of Louisville,” Pinto’s statement said.

“My family and I have grown to love this community. As dean of the J.B. Speed School of Engineering, I worked with tremendous faculty and staff, and together we laid the groundwork for an exciting future. As acting provost and then acting president, I have gained a great appreciation for my faculty and staff colleagues throughout the university. I am constantly impressed with the quality of our outstanding students. Together, we faced a number of challenges in recent months, but I am confident that the worst is behind us and a bright future lies ahead for the University of Louisville.”

The University of Cincinnati welcomed Pinto, who spent 26 years of his career there.

“Neville Pinto returns to UC with a remarkable record in research, innovation, the development of industry partnerships, academic excellence and diversity,” UC Board of Trustees Chair Robert Richardson Jr. said in a press release.”He has established a stellar record as a collaborator who can work with community and corporate partners. He will be a great asset as UC launches our new 1819 Innovation Hub.”

Pinto’s departure could leave U of L, suffering from void board of trustees’ appointments, Chief Financial Harlan Sands’ resignation and an interim provost, scrambling for leadership. In a statement, U of L Board of Trustees Chair Larry Benz thanked Pinto for his service and said discussions for the leadership transition are underway.

“I want to thank Neville for his service as acting president during these past few months. His steady leadership and willingness to work closely with both the Board of Trustees and the U of L Foundation Board has helped steer the university through tough times toward a bright future,” Benz’s statement said.

“Dr. Pinto and I are discussing a transition plan that will secure strong leadership for the university after his mid-February departure. I will also consult with the faculty, staff and student representatives to obtain their thoughts and input. A meeting of the board of trustees will be scheduled in the near future to plan for this change in leadership such that we have some overlap and ongoing continuity and momentum going into 2017. We will keep the university community posted on our progress. This is a tremendous opportunity for Neville to return to the university where he spent 26 years of his career. We wish the best to him and his family. Meanwhile, I am confident that through the outstanding ongoing work of our faculty, staff and students and the support of our friends and the community, the University of Louisville will continue its course as a premier university.”

Pinto’s leave comes at pressing times for U of L, currently under probation by its accrediting body. An investigation by State Auditor Mike Harmon also critiqued governance between the university and the U of L Foundation, stating the two lacked proper checks and balances under former president James Ramsey’s tenure.

