Brief: David Dunn leaves university with $1.15 million cushion

By Kyeland Jackson —

David Dunn, still under FBI investigation, has been released from the university with a $1.15 million agreement.

First reported by the Kentucky Health Policy Institute, Dunn and fellow U of L administrator Priscilla Hancock were under put on paid leave for an FBI investigation. Dunn collected his $809,000 annual salary since then, but university spokesperson John Karman said the agreement $1.15 million agreement officially releases Dunn from the U of L.

“The University of Louisville and Dr. David L. Dunn have reached an agreement related to his employment at the university. As of Dec. 12, 2016, Dr. Dunn is no longer an employee of the University of Louisville,” Karman’s statement said. “Dr. Dunn leaves the university as a tenured, full professor in good standing. To compensate for his relinquishing his tenured position, Dr. Dunn will receive $1.15 million.”

Hancock retired from her position, in good standing, Oct. 1. Between being put on paid leave and her retirement, she was paid over $250,000.