Four takeaways from Nov. 1 SGA Senate meeting
By Olivia Krauth–
U of L’s SGA Senate met tonight. Here are the top four things you need to know from their meeting.
SGA budget on the horizon
Senator Landon Lauder announced the 2017-2018 SGA budget has moved out of the committee stage. The proposed budget will be presented at the next senate meeting on Nov. 15. The SGA budget encompasses the SAB and ELSB budgets, as well.
Student ticket changes unlikely
Executive Vice President Amanda Nitzken said changes to the student ticket policy with athletics are unlikely for the foreseeable future.
Nitzken discussed a meeting she had with athletics earlier today, who said it is unlikely the ticket policy will be reversed to separate football and basketball packages. The current policy requires students to purchase football and men’s basketball tickets in the same package, which some students have concerns with.
Nitzken also mentioned plans to increase student attendance at men’s basketball games by having student-centered events at restaurants near KFC Yum! Center prior to games.
General education program potentially changing
Academic Vice President Meredith Cooksey announced a few changes are planned for U of L’s general education program.
While nothing is finalized, some potential changes include changing the name of GEN 101, changing the names of the Cultural Diversity (CD1 and CD2) courses and adding a three-credit hour course to help students explore additional fields.
The changes will now go through Cooksey’s committee for further discussion.
A Buzz might be coming to campus
After being turned down at a spring senate meeting, two speakers from Buzz spoke to senators about their U of L-centric ride-share service.
Using eco-friendly vehicles, the service would provide unlimited rides in the campus area for $40 a semester. The speakers wanted the fee to be bundled with tuition, being mandatory for students.
Senators had issue with the mandatory fee, saying it doesn’t serve all students, especially graduate students. Lauder also asked about the legality of a for-profit corporation asking for a mandatory student fee.
Services Vice President Lauren Greenwell told senators SGA wasn’t endorsing or sponsoring the start-up, just providing feedback.
The senate’s next meeting is Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in Law School room 275.