University breaks ground on academic building

By Kyeland Jackson —

U of L prepared to welcome its newest construction project Monday.

Groundbreaking was for the $80 million academic building, a project geared towards undergraduates. Acting President Neville Pinto, SGA President Aaron Vance, board of trustees Chair Larry Benz and more attended. Pinto said the project will encourage positive outcomes. “This building will directly impact student success,” Pinto said.

“First, it will address the severe lack of classroom space for our undergraduate students. Second, it will allow us to combine several key student services in one location, making it easier for our students to get the support they need. And it will allow us, through our Teaching Academy, to share resources and ideas that will enable our faculty to more efficiently and effectively teach our students.”

The four-story, 150,000 square foot building will host a program to improve faculty experience, 17 classrooms and a student success center. Vance said technology in the building will encourage success.

“More high-tech classrooms, more convenient services and comfortable gathering spaces will have a big impact on learning at U of L,” Vance said.

The academic building will be constructed on the site of Crawford Gym, built in the 1960’s. Whittenberg construction helms the $80 million project, adding another U of L building project to the company’s belt. The first building Whittenberg completed was the U of L Natatorium, a 41,000 square foot facility valued at almost $10 million.

The academic building could be the biggest education project the company has managed, with a $40 million building by Shelby County Schools being the closest valued project.

The building will open fall 2018.

Photo credit // University of Louisville