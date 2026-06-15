By Harrison Plank

Over the weekend the city’s own Louisville Kings defeated the DC Defenders 27-20 in the United Bowl.

The Kings rose to the top in their inagural season, overcoming a 0-3 start that resulted in the removal of several key players from the offense and a near complete revamp of the offensive line.

During an apperance on the CL Brown Show, Kings Head Coach Chris Redman stated, “We got rid of some of the guys that were more ‘me’ guys. We changed the type of culture that we had early in the year, and I think that made a big difference.”

Some of the players that were pivotal to that winning culture change were Chandler Rodgers, Ian Wheeler and James Robinson. Rodgers replaced starting quarterback Jason Bean after he was traded to the DC Defenders. After this, he led the team on a 7-1 run to end the season along with two playoff victories.

Running backs Wheeler and Robinson split time in the backfield, resulting in a more dynamic ground game. Wheeler ended up winning the United Bowl MVP, rushing for 81 yards and a crucial touchdown that gave Louisville a lead that they would keep for the rest of the contest.

KINGS TAKE THE CROWN 👑 Proud to be the 2026 United Bowl CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/tBPDrFjA9X — Louisville Kings (@UFLKings) June 13, 2026

Along with taking home the championship trophy in their first year, the Louisville Kings hosted the Defensive Player of the Year in Cam Gill. Gill, an edge rusher, tallied 12 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in the regular season.

Gill saved his best for the playoffs however, causing heavy disruption along the defensive line en route to a ring. A single sack was enough in the Kings 29-20 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks in the first round. While Gill only got three tackles including a tackle for loss in the United Bowl, his presence as a constant threat on the defensive line disrupted the Defenders’ gameplan and resulted in a win.

While the Kings win is great for Louisvile, there was another local accolade of note in the UFL. The University of Louisville’s former starting quarterback Jack Plummer won league MVP while leading the Orlando Storm to the number one seed in the playoffs.

In his first UFL season, Plummer threw for 17 touchdowns, a league-leading 2,188 yards, 195 completions and had a QBR of 104.1 over the course of 10 games. Orlando had the best passing attack in the league, throwing for 208.3 yards per game in the regular season.

Jack Plummer’s season was one for the record books and now he’s taking home the league’s highest individual honor. Congratulations 2026 UFL MVP Jack Plummer! pic.twitter.com/akN2TBR6Wz — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 12, 2026

The UFL record books now have their fair share of Louisville representation. Hopes are high that the excitement many fans have shown towards the team will result in them staying in town long term. The UFL has a history of constant team movement, but Louisville’s grit and determination to win in just their first year might just give the league a few good reasons to stay.

Photo Courtesy / Taris Smith / Louisville Athletics