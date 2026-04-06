By Josie Simpson

The University of Louisville announced Colonel Steve Green, ULPD Chief of Police, is retiring.

Green joined ULPD as police chief in 2011. Before this role, he served with the Jefferson County Police Department from 1978 to 2003, rising to the rank of lieutenant.

He then joined the Louisville Metro Police Department, where he served as Commander of the homicide and robbery units and as Major of the 4th and 5th divisions.

Green was promoted to ULPD Chief of Police in 2022 after serving in an interim capacity and was then appointed to the permanent role. As Chief, he oversaw all sworn ULPD officers, Clery reporting, the 9-1-1 Communications Center, access control, fire safety, campus security and emergency management.

Major Bryan Luckett, ULPD operations commander, will serve as interim chief.