By Jai’Michael Anderson

A man was shot near Floyd and East Bloom Streets at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday April, 1.

A university-wide email confirmed that he is a student at U of L and received life-saving aid from officers at the scene. He arrived at U of L Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation led by LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is still ongoing. Police are looking for a black SUV that went westbound on Bloom.

Those who know anything about this incident can call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD.