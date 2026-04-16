GALLERY: Soulja Boy makes stop to Louisville for ‘The Drip Tour’
By Alex Woodard
Soulja Boy rocked out at Mercury Ballroom on April 12 for “The Drip Tour.” He joined Lil Xan, Jayso Poetic and local artist B Simm on stage for a night of throwbacks.
Soulja Boy takes a selfie with a guest’s phone during “The Drip Tour” at Mercury Ballroom, April 12, 2026. (Photo by Alex Woodard)
B Simm during his set at Mercury Ballroom during “The Drip Tour,” April 12. (Photo by Alex Woodard)
Audience members cheer at Soulja Boy’s “The Drip Tour” with local artists at Mercury Ballroom, April 12 (Photo by Alex Woodard)
Guests dance to “Donk” during Soulja Boy’s “The Drip Tour” at Mercury Ballroom, April 12.(Photo by Alex Woodard)
Soulja Boy performs his final set, “Crank That,” during “The Drip Tour” at Mercury Ballroom, April 12. (Photo by Alex Woodard)
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