By Arabella Ceralde

Every week, students from all over the country tour the University of Louisville’s campus. U of L isn’t anything close to being the largest university in the country, but it can be intimidating for new students. Brand new places can be difficult to navigate, but the cardinal guides make the campus feel small with their warm welcome tours.

However, not all tours are warm; cardinal guides Carly Lasher and Anavi Reddy admit that one of the difficulties with touring is the unpredictability of Kentucky’s weather.

“I think having more stops inside would be helpful, especially when it’s cold outside,” said Reddy when talking about the traditional tour route.

In several interviews with cardinal guides, they couldn’t list many downsides to being a guide. In fact, there are many benefits to becoming a cardinal guide. On top of an hourly pay of $15, they also receive priority registration.

“We are able to register for classes around the tour schedule, so we know to make ourselves available for things,” said Lexi Gilboe, another cardinal guide.

“I would do this job even if I didn’t get paid because I love it that much,” Lasher said.

Being a cardinal guide requires an outgoing and talkative personality, according to Reddy. Reddy, Lasher and Gilboe each shared a love of talking and building interpersonal connections. All three students present charismatic, comfortable and knowledgeable qualities that are perfect for making the university’s first impression.

They each shared what makes a great cardinal guide.

“Being super personable is important, but also holding yourself with poise and confidence,” said Gilboe.

“You have to be willing to be embarrassed a little bit,” said Lasher. “If you’re too serious, I don’t think that’s fun, and people won’t remember that.”

“[Be] very outgoing, very talkative,” said Reddy. “It can get really awkward sometimes, especially with students. They just don’t talk to you. They get really shy.”

Being a great communicator is essential to becoming a cardinal guide. However, those skills continue to develop with more experience.

Lasher said her time as a guide has improved her public speaking skills and made her “more of a people person.”

The guides go through shadow tours and script training to ensure they provide sufficient information to each group. Guides then add their own personal twist to further engage students and parents; Reddy and Lasher tell dad jokes.

As Lasher walks down the SAC ramp with her tours, you might hear her say, “On either side, we’re going to have our Belknap Village North and Belknap Village South here at the University of Louisville; we love our cardinal directions.”

“It’s so awesome when it’s like a good group though, and they’re laughing, cause you feel on top of the world,” said Reddy.

Cardinal guides continue to be the face of campus for incoming students, parents and families. Through every interaction, they build conversational skills, confidence and service experience.