By John Ryan

Students at the University of Louisville are reimagining a high school tradition, this time with inclusivity, self-expression and community at its core.

The university’s Sexuality and Gender Alliance will host its annual queer prom on April 22 at 7 p.m. in the Red Barn. This free event, open to anyone 18 and older, will include a theme inspired by Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” drag performances, karaoke and a playlist where attendees can request songs.

Garth Noble, a fifth-year student and president of SAGA, said the event is about more than just a night of fun; it’s about creating a space many students didn’t have growing up.

“It’s open to anyone,” Noble said. “In order to have community, you need to have allyship.”

Originally inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, when seniors at the time lost their end-of-year celebrations, queer prom has grown into a way for students of all identities to reclaim an experience that can often feel exclusionary.

Unlike traditional proms, SAGA’s queer prom removes common expectations. Students don’t need a date, formal attire is optional and attendees are encouraged to come as they are.

“It takes a community to build a village,” Noble said. “Get yourself involved in some way, get your feet wet, and you know, meet people.”

Noble encourages students to take a chance on the event, even if they’re hesitant.

“Just come out and experience it for a moment,” he said. “You don’t have to stay the whole time, you just have to show up.”

As the semester wraps up, queer prom offers students a chance to celebrate, connect and simply enjoy the moment, on their own terms.