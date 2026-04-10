Editor’s note: This is a developing story

By Jai’Michael Anderson

On April 9, the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, Dayna Touron, notified faculty that the college is preparing for “significant” budget reductions next academic year.

In spring 2026, the University of Louisville began rolling back programs amid rising operating expenses and reduced state support. According to a university-wide email from U of L President Gerry Bradley, U of L will receive $2.59 million less from the state General Fund in fiscal year 2027. Support in 2028 will decrease by $5.04 million.

The university will struggle to pay its operating expenses with the cuts. Salaries, health insurance, financial aid and utilities all contribute to the university’s financial strain.

“The impact on the College of Arts & Sciences is deeper than I had anticipated, and I want to acknowledge that openly,” said Touron in the email. “At present, the college is planning for substantial budget reductions in Fiscal Year 27.”

Touron added that she met with department chairs and “college leaders” to share more detailed information that afternoon. She did not specify what these reductions may entail.

“There are limits to what I can share at this time, particularly regarding potential personnel actions. I recognize that this uncertainty is difficult, and I appreciate your patience as this work continues,” she said.

U of L President Gerry Bradley and Provost Cardarelli have committed to reducing programs that they say do not align with the university’s mission. The Early Learning Campus and Planetarium were subsequent cuts that stemmed from this commitment. Touron said the college will also continue doing so.

“In a constrained financial environment, sustaining our mission requires us to be both practical and strategic,” Touron said. “The strongest long‑term path forward for A&S will require greater focus and alignment in our academic structure—allowing us to invest our reduced resources thoughtfully and with an eye toward long‑term sustainability and vitality.”

She will meet with the chairs over the summer to discuss the college’s future.

Touron has not yet responded to The Cardinal’s request for comment.

Photo by Vinny Porco / The Louisville Cardinal