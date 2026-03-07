By Harrison Plank

After defeating North Carolina in a 76-66 overtime victory earlier in the season, the Cardinals took care of business once again; this time in the ACC semi-finals.

Collective team effort

After an explosive scoring performance last night, Louisville started this contest out frigid. UNC’s Indya Nivar hit a tough driving layup to put them on the board, but Elif Istanbulluoglu instantly responded with a bucket of her own.

Buckets from both squads went back and forth until the game was all tied up at seven.

The turnover bug showed up late in the first quarter. North Carolina and Louisville committed five total turnovers in less than two minutes of game time.

Imari Berry found her own shot, though, hitting back-to-back triples that gave Louisville a 16-10 lead heading into the second quarter.

Istanbulluoglu pushed the Cards’ lead ahead even further early in the second with an and-one finish at the rim. The Tar Heels had a response ready, and a Lanie Grant triple capped off a scoring surge that put them within four.

Mackenley Randolph single-handedly responded to this Tar Heel run all by herself, scoring seven straight for the Cardinals. Her buckets kept them in the lead at 26-20.

Despite Randolph’s efforts and another clutch time bucket by Berry, UNC clawed back, making it a one-point game heading into the halftime break.

Louisville led 28-27 at the half.

North Carolina’s Elina Aarnisalo continued the barrage after the break, eventually taking a lead that would remain highly contested. Berry turned defense into offense, forcing the 10-second violation and then hitting her fourth three-point shot of the game on the next possession. She went on to add another midrange bucket, taking the lead back for the Cardinals.

Laura Ziegler ended the third by making a long range three to put the Cards ahead 40-45.

To start the fourth, Ziegler hit another deep triple from nearly the same spot as her last. Anaya Hardy poked out a steal on the other end, while also drawing a shooting foul that resulted in two free throws. Her efforts at the line put Louisville ahead by an even 10.

While the Cards pulled ahead with the lead, North Carolina went without a field goal for nearly six minutes. Aarnisalo ended this drought for the Tar Heels with a pull up jumper that gave UNC all the momentum in the world.

Istanbulluoglu suffered a rough injury late in the fourth quarter. She exited the game while trainers inspected her tweaked ankle. This absence would mark the beginning of a Cardinal’s shooting slump.

A few made shots from the charity stripe kept Louisville in the lead during during this stretch but North Carolina’s impeccable shot selection shortened their deficit to just four.

Berry ended the nearly seven minute Louisville shooting drought, pump faking her defender and burying a tough shot. Louisville led 54-46 with less than four to play.

Istanbulluoglu re-entered the game after the time out, instantly showing her defensive presence while Berry continued to prove how clutch she is. She made three buckets just before crunch time that kept Louisville’s lead in double digits.

North Carolina began to play the foul game, but good ball movement and an ability to finish at the line by the Cards iced the game late.

Louisville won 65-57.

Onto the next

The Cardinals seemed cool, calm and collected all game. Even when trailing, Louisville found a way to take control of the game and stay ahead of the Tar Heels.

Imari Berry was outstanding in this game. Her 22 points and 10 rebounds mark her second ever double-double; the first since her career high 33 point performance against NC State earlier in the season.

The Cards advance and will face Duke Sunday, March 8, in the ACC championship. The last time these teams played, Duke defeated Louisville and ended a 14-game winning streak. If the Cardinals win, it will mark their second ever ACC title.

The Cards move to 27-6 on the season.

Photo by Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal