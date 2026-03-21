By Justin Taylor

The Louisville Cardinals are done dancing.

The Game

Vangelis Zougris got off to a hot start with a second chance point and push shot in the paint. Ceon Carr helped the Spartans gain footing, draining two bombs from deep.

Michigan State picked up the pace, going on a 9-0 run to lead 14-7. The presence of Ryan Conwell was sorely missed by the cards after he picked up two personal fouls in the first five minutes. Issac McNeely ended the drought from behind the arc, knocking down a quick three.

Jaxon Kholer extended the lead, making a three and mid range jumper. They led 19-12.

Conwell was subbed back in and immediately made an impact for the Cards. He pressured the Spartans defense, and delivered an easy assist for Ali Khalifa before knocking down a three to keep the Cards alive.

Zourgris pounded through the Michigan State defense to cap off a 7-0 run inside. Shots began to fall and Jordan Scott responded with a mid range jumper at the nail and a Kur Teng three kept the lead going 27-19.

A Trey Fort three-point play swung the momentum and they began pushing in transitions.

Down the stretch, Adrian Wooley kept the Cards alive. He scored nine of the Cards last 10 shots. Wooley responded to each Spartan bucket with a jumper, or crafty footwork to get to the cup.

Michigan State led at half 36-31.

An emphatic fast break dunk by Carr kept the Spartans rolling 42-33. Khalifa got Louisville within distance with a three to cut the lead to 50-47.

Fort responded quickly, followed by Carr dominating the second half inside and outside the paint. He got an and-one off two feet and blocking Conwell on the other end. A flagrant foul by Zourgis sent Kohler to the line, who extended their lead to 10.

Michigan State continued to press the action as Louisville floundered. Late heaves just weren’t enough to last.

Michigan State won 77-69.

Round Up

Louisville couldn’t keep up today. A poor shooting night combined with a lack of contributors off the bench sailed their season.

As we look forward, Pat Kelsey will look to replenish the losses of soon to be NBA draft picks Mikel Brown Jr. and Conwell. A bevy of other contributors such as McKneely, Kobe Rodgers, Kasean Pryor and Khalifa will also leave the program.

On the bright side, the Cards showed considerable growth this season. They battled against some of the best teams in the nation and stayed within the AP poll for most of the season.

If we can learn anything, it’s that Louisville basketball is back where it should be.

Onto to next season fellas!

Photo by Adam Mouchrani / The Louisville Cardinal