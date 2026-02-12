By Hallie Conley

Almost a month into the Cardinals’ season, the University of Louisville Women’s Tennis team has established itself as a dominant lineup on the court.

So far, the team has swept several opponents, with an undefeated 5-0 record, going 11-0 in doubles and 23-1 in singles competition.

Senior Alice Otis has led the lineup on court one, going undefeated in both doubles and singles through the first few weeks of the season. Otis is a standout transfer from the University of Denver and has undoubtedly proven why the Cardinals wanted her on their roster.

Juniors Germany Davis and Elena Noguero are also standing out on the court so far this season. Both have gone 4-0 in doubles and singles matches, proving their strength on the court for the Cardinals.

While Louisville has been performing well so far this season, they have yet to face some of their toughest opponents.

In Early March, Louisville faces no.7 Duke.

The Blue Devils are fresh off an impressive 2025 season; they finished the year ranked 5th in the nation, going 24-4.

Sophomore Irina Balus is a standout for the Blue Devils this season. Despite her young age, she has continuously proven exactly why she earned her spot on the roster. She is currently ranked 28th nationally in singles and was a 2025 NCAA Singles All-American. Balus will undoubtedly be a difficult opponent for the Cardinals in this matchup.

The Cards face the undefeated two-time reigning ACC Champion, UNC Chapel Hill, two days after their Duke match. This match will be tough, and it is difficult to tell if the Cardinals will be able to pull off a win.

The Tar Heels come in with some impressive players on their roster as well. 2025 ACC Player of the Year and no.1 senior Reese Brantmeier will be the most difficult to defeat in this matchup. Brantmeier was the no.1 player in her class coming out of high school and has continued to earn her place at the top of the rankings throughout her collegiate career.

UNC also brings no.6 Oby Kajuru. Kajuru is a transfer from Oklahoma State University, and was the first player in Oklahoma State history to be named an Intercollegiate Tennis Association All-American in both singles and doubles in the same year.

Overall, the Cardinals have had a strong start to the season, but with a few tough opponents coming up in their schedule, there will be many challenges to their momentum. However, Louisville has the potential to continue their success and find some strong statement wins as the season continues.

Photo by Tanay Eedarapalli / Louisville Athletics