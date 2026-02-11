By Jai’Michael Anderson

Tyler Bright spent his 23rd birthday in U of L’s Frazier Rehabilitation Institute. The 2025 U of L graduate was rushed to intensive care after being shot in the neck at a gas station near The Province on Jan. 11, 2026.

Though a bad reaction to his medications caused a minor setback, Bright has been in therapy recovering from the damage to his vertebra since Feb. 2. The incident left him without a voice or feeling below his chest.

He is now undergoing three to four hours of physical, occupational, respiratory and speech therapy a day.

Bright’s feeling from the chest down has not improved since the incident. He told The Cardinal through text that he is in a wheelchair, but has great upper-body strength and recently regained his voice.

It is uncertain which physical abilities he will regain with the therapy.

“It’s a lot, but I’m willing to take baby steps to get better,” Bright texted. “Plus, the staff at Frazier has been great.”

It is also unknown when Bright’s body will fully recover.

His mother, Lisa Bright, says his recovery may take up to two years, but he may also need a lifetime of therapy.

“It just depends on how his body responds to the therapy,” she said. “With his type of injury, you just don’t know. So, it’s kind of a wait-and-see sort of deal.”

“All you can do is take it day by day and hope that each day gets better,” his mother said.

Bright is a sports broadcaster from Kalamazoo, Michigan. His mother, also from Kalamazoo, is staying by his side to help him recover. She has not been able to work or visit home since his injury.

The fundraiser supporting Bright and his family has reached over $61,941 since The Cardinal first reported on it.

Lisa Bright says she appreciates the wave of support from Louisville and her hometown.

Bright is scheduled to be discharged from Frazier Rehab on March 10. He will then begin outpatient therapy at Mary Free Bed Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

At U of L, Bright wrote for The Louisville Cardinal, reported on air for ACC Network and anchored for Cardinals Pulse. He was set to move to Iowa for a radio job just weeks before the shooting.