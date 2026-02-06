By Harrison Plank

Coming into this game, both No. 6 Louisville and No. 17 Duke were both undefeated in ACC play, and unfortunately for the Cardinals someone’s streak had to come to an end.

Something’s got to give

Louisville won the tip, but that’s about all that went their way to start the game. The rowdy Louisville home crowd died down as Duke instantly took over. The Blue Devils carved up an early lead, shooting 6-for-6 from the field while the Cards started 0-for-7.

To cap off this surge for Duke, Toby Fournier completed a three-point play at the line, giving the traveling team a 16-1 lead.

Duke continued to shine even after a Louisville timeout, and Reyna Bcott snapped the Cards’ shooting drought. The Blue Devils kept attacking the paint and finding their shot near the rim.

Traded shots ended the half, and Louisville only cut a 15-point deficit to 12. The Blue Devils standout, Toby Fournier, ended the quarter matching the entire Louisville team in scoring with 11 of her own.

Duke lead at the quarter 23-11.

After the break, Riley Nelson added to Duke’s lead, but Louisville’s increasing defensive pressure led to transition buckets.

Imari Berry completed a full-court outlet pass to Skylar Jones for a fast break finish during this 7-0 Louisville run. But Fournier responded yet again with her dominance in the paint. For every tough bucket the Cards could muster, Duke could find one to respond with right at the rim.

Duke had the ball on the final play of the half, and a Riley Nelson rimmed in buzzer-beater pushed Duke back up by 10 over the Cards.

The Cards trailed 37-27 at half.

Louisville must have had a pep talk in the locker room, because Laura Ziegler and Elif Istanbulluoglu came out of the break doing everything they could to win. Ziegler assisted Istanbulluglu on a three point shot, making it a one score game. Riley Nelson responded with a jumper of her own to end a four minute Duke scoring drought and extended the lead back to two possessions.

The Cards on defense kept the lead within a manageable distance throughout the second half. Mackenly Randolph and Elif Istanbulluoglu capitalized on back to back traveling turnovers to get the game the closest its had ever been.

Louisville outscored Duke 16-9 in the third, cutting a 15-point lead into a one score game.

The Cardinals trailed 46-43 heading into the final 10 minutes.

Ziegler rose to the moment. She hit a three putting the Cards ahead for the first time in the contest after Reyna scott tied the game up off a tough and-one finish.

Duke regained their lead at the line; Taina Mair pushed them back ahead by three. While both teams had plenty of free-throw attempts, Duke simply hit more of theirs.

Louisville’s Berry and Istanbulluglu had it set up, and critical mistakes on Duke’s end gave Berry a chance at the line with 1.1 seconds left to tie the game.

She sunk the first, nothing but net.

The second, just rimmed out.

The Cards didn’t have another opportunity after that.

Louisville lost 59-58.

Grounded Cardinals

Sloppy turnovers plagued both teams, but disastrous ones down the stretch by the Blue Devils kept the Cards in the fight for the full 40 minutes. Duke held strong, showing resilience, and was able to come away with their first ever win at Louisville.

Fournier controlled the paint, leading the game with 15 points. All of her points were scored in the first half. She got to her spot when she wanted while making every bucket look easy, but adjustments made by Louisville quieted her in the second.

Despite the loss, Louisville showed a strong resilience. Facing an early 15 point deficit and competing as a team to get it within three points for an entertaining game. But the Cards will need to fix costly mistakes to control games against tougher opponents.

Ziegler led the rally late, scoring 11 while grabbing eight boards. She also poked away four steals to make up a massive 19 total turnovers for Duke.

Louisville looks to shake off this loss against Syracuse Sunday, Feb. 8.

The Cards Fall to 21-4 and 11-1 in the conference.

Photo By Jaimie Rhodes / Imagn Images