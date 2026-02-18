By Harrison Plank

The Cards couldn’t handle the pressure as they fell in another crucial conference game.

What goes around, comes around

Both Louisville and SMU found their shots early, but SMU’s B.J. Edwards hit a lead taking three to put the Mustangs up 15-12. Mikel Brown Jr. responded with a three of his own, tying the game back up.

Pace defined this game early, and buckets beyond the arc were coming easy for the Mustangs. Efficient movement of the ball by SMU led to five straight threes without a miss. Sam Walters fired off the final two of the barrage.

Louisville clawed back and tied it again 26-26 with a Ryan Conwell triple, but SMU took the lead back as quick as the Cards had sniffed it. SMU pushed ahead to an eight point lead but only held onto it for one possession. Brown and Conwell led an 8-0 run of their own, tying the game yet again, 38-38.

SMU and Louisville continued to trade the lead throughout the end of the first half, but a late Jarron Pierre Jr. driving layup led the Mustangs to a three point lead at the break.

Louisville Trailed 52-49 at the half.

Two J’vonne Hadley threes started the Cardinals’ scoring in the second half, and one more from Brown put the Cards ahead.

Despite the hot start, the Cards committed many messy turnovers throughout the second half. While Brown matched every SMU shot with one of his own, he let the ball get away from him and handed the Mustangs small lead after small lead.

Jarron Pierre Jr., Boopie Miller and B.J. Miller took over for SMU through the final stretch of the game, sinking nearly everything they attempted and locking down on defense. Each team got a short lead one more time, but the Mustangs knocked down big shots when the lights were brightest.

SMU went on to hit four of their last five shots from the field, pushing their lead to the largest it had been all game while the time dwindled. The Cards couldn’t find their footing.

Louisville came away with a 95-85 loss.

Reflection is necessary

The Cardinals dropped another one in the ACC, ending their winning streak while positioning SMU for a tournament bid.

Mikel Brown Jr. had a good outing. He had 29 points and shot 50% from the field, but seven nasty turnovers stand out like a sore thumb on his stat sheet.

Louisville could not handle SMU on defense, primarily in the paint. The Cards gave up 46 in the painted area while SMU shot nearly sixty percent from the field.

Boopie Miller and Jarron Pierre Jr. combined for 48, leading and underrated SMU to a resume stacking win just ahead of March Madness.

Louisville falls to 19-7 on the season and 8-5 in conference play.

Photo by Nicole Finch / Louisville Athletics