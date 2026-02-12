By Alex Woodard

University of Louisville students gathered in Chao Auditorium on Feb. 9 to hear former Kentucky attorney general and current U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Cameron outline his state policy priorities.

Around 30 students, most of them affiliated with the College Republicans, attended the event. Cameron addressed a wide range of issues, including the economy, constitutional governance, immigration and abortion policy.

Economy, energy and fiscal policy

Cameron framed economic policy as the dominant drive for Kentucky’s future. He pointed to tax cuts, fiscal accountability and energy development as key priorities. He also argued that Kentucky should invest in emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, and traditional energy sources.

If elected, Cameron said he would push for stronger congressional oversight of federal spending through legislation designed to increase review of major federal expenditures. He argued that closer monitoring of taxpayer dollars is necessary to reduce waste and restore public trust in government spending.

Constitutional values and governance

Throughout the discussion, Cameron repeatedly returned to what he described as core constitutional principles, including restraint, respect for process and institutional stability.

He referred to his time as Kentucky attorney general, where he challenged Gov. Andy Beshear’s pandemic-related executive orders with an emphasis on those affecting religious schools and worship services.

He asserted that those legal actions were not meant to undermine public health efforts but to protect constitutional freedoms.

“When the court said we had to stand up for the Constitution and people’s ability to worship and work and get back out to their lives, we did,” he said.

Cameron also spoke about his support for keeping the Supreme Court at nine justices and warned that eliminating the Senate filibuster could open the door to uncontrollable changes.

“I think we have to be very cautious about changes that fundamentally alter our institutions,” he said.

Immigration and social issues

On immigration, Cameron seeks a balance of constitutional protections with federal enforcement. He supports birthright citizenship but is also concerned about individuals who enter the country illegally or exploit legal loopholes.

“If you’re born here, you are a citizen of the United States,” Cameron said, adding that the federal government must address those who “game the system” by bypassing lawful immigration processes.

Cameron also addressed abortion policy, specifically the regulation of abortion pills. He believes there is a need for stronger federal oversight, particularly regarding off-label use.

“It’s important for the agencies to have the necessary and appropriate regulations in place,” he said.

Cameron’s Senate run and federal leadership

Cameron’s main focus in the U.S. Senate would be on representing Kentucky rather than a personal political agenda.

His top priorities are national policy with Kentucky’s economic, public safety and healthcare needs.

“My job is to represent the people of Kentucky,” Cameron said, “…what you are all going to have to decide is who you feel like you can trust based on their track record.”

When asked what sets him apart from other candidates in the race, Cameron pointed to his experience in public office and encouraged voters to evaluate candidates based on consistency and demonstrated leadership rather than campaign rhetoric.

“There’s a track record that’s there,” Cameron said. “And that’s what people are going to have to make an assessment on.”

Photo by Alex Woodard / The Louisville Cardinal