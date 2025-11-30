By Derek DeBurger

No. 23 Louisville beat the Bellarmine Knights to sweep the Louisville MTE.

From the jump

Contrary to how much of the season has gone, the Cards jumped all over the Knights from the opening tip.

Mackenly Randolph hit the first two shots and Tajianna Roberts added another before Bellarmine even got on the board.

The biggest unanswered run of the half was between the first two quarters when Louisville went on an 18-0 run to take a 35-point lead.

After a tip-in before the buzzer, Louisville led 58-13 at the half.

In the second half, Jeff Walz more or less called off the dogs.

The defense had their worst quarter in the third, giving up 16 points with 11 of those coming in just under three-and-a-half minutes.

But the defense shored up, and the offense continued to roll.

Even when the bench was emptied in the fourth, the Cards kept putting points on the board.

Louisville won 100-37.

Just another MTE

While it may not have been the toughest of competition, Louisville went undefeated in the Louisville MTE.

Still the conclusion of a complete game against their cross-town rival was a great step in the right direction.

Anaya Hardy also showed some of her potential, recording six points and 10 rebounds against the Knights.

Even if the opponents were weak, the athleticism and size of Hardy being undeniable during the MTE is a great sign for the future.

Louisville is now 7-2 on the season.

