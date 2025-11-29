By Derek DeBurger

A slumping Louisville team did a complete 180 to beat the brakes off the Kentucky Wildcats in the Governor’s Cup.

Back to Nature

After both sides traded punts, Cutter Boley got dragged down by Wesley Bailey for a sack and a second punt.

But the punt was blocked, and Terrence McWilliams returned the punt all the way to the 10-yard line.

Louisville got down to fourth-and-goal on the goal line, but a dive over the offensive line from Miller Moss put the Cards on the board first.

Kentucky was finally able to get some positive momentum on offense, but they were forced to kick a long field goal. However, the attempt was way off, and the Cards got the ball with great position.

Even with the great position, Louisville was forced into a field goal themselves. Cooper Ranvier hit the kick to put the Cards up 10-0.

A three-and-out from Kentucky led to Louisville marching to around mid-field before getting stopped on third down.

With a fourth-and-one, Louisville ran a fake to Braxton Jennings and found Jacob Stewart wide open for a 41-yard touchdown.

Kentucky failed to do anything with the ball, again, with Clev Lubin blowing up Boley to force a punt.

The Cards once again moved the ball down the field with ease, setting up another kick by Ranvier. The kick was his 21st of the season, tying the single-season record for made field goals in a season at Louisville.

Louisville had one more opportunity to put points on the board before the break, and even moved deep into Kentucky territory.

But two penalties pushed Louisville back 15 yards, and a strange miscommunication saw the field goal unit line up but not even get a kick off before time expired.

In spite of the terrible management at the end, Louisville still led 20-0 at halftime.

The horse is dead

The second half started pretty similarly, with three consecutive three-and-outs.

Kentucky once again went three-and-out on their second drive, but in an act of desperation they went for it on fourth. The try failed, and Louisville only needed to two plays to go 15 yards for a score.

For the second time of the day the Wildcats were able to get something going on offense. But that all came to an end when Tayon Holloway came up with an interception on third down.

The ensuing drive would start at the one-yard line, but that wouldn’t matter in the slightest.

The Cards went 99 yards over 17 plays and 10 minutes to drain the clock and score a touchdown, ending a game that was long over.

To make matters worse for the Wildcats, Boley threw another pick to Holloway. The result was a massive scuttle between the two teams and multiple unsportsmanlike penalties on Kentucky.

Louisville would win 41-0.

Saved the season

For what was turning into a disappointment of a season, Louisville completely resurrected fan buy-in.

The win was not only the first shutout in the series since 2004, but it was the largest margin of victory ever.

Louisville also had two freshman rush for over 100 yards in Jennings and Shaun Boykins Jr.

The only other time the Cards have done this was a year ago when Isaac Brown and Duke Watson went for 100 against the Cats.

Moss also did exactly what he needed, gathering 200 total yards and four touchdowns.

The Cards also did all this with a plethora of injuries, missing all of their scholarship running backs, projected first round pick Chris Bell and defensive starters Antonio Watts and Stanquan Clark.

Louisville finishes the regular season at 8-4.

Feature Photo / Vinny Porco